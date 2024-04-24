German government intends to resume collaboration with Palestinian UNRWA agency

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, the German government announced its intention to resume collaboration with the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) in Gaza, as revealed in a joint statement by the foreign and development ministries. This decision follows a thorough investigation conducted by former French foreign minister Catherine Colonna to ascertain any potential involvement of UNRWA personnel in the October 7 attack by Hamas.



The Colonna-led review, which assessed the agency's neutrality, concluded on Monday, highlighting that Israel had not substantiated its claims alleging the complicity of hundreds of UNRWA staff members with terrorist groups operating in Gaza. In light of these findings, the German ministries emphasized the importance of UNRWA promptly implementing the recommendations outlined in the report. These recommendations include enhancing the internal audit capabilities of the organization and enhancing external oversight mechanisms for project management to ensure transparency and accountability.



“In support of these reforms, the German government will soon continue its cooperation with UNRWA in Gaza, as Australia, Canada, Sweden and Japan, among others, have already done,” stated the ministries in the release.



By signaling its intent to resume cooperation with UNRWA in Gaza, the German government aims to contribute to the agency's efforts in providing essential humanitarian aid and support to Palestinian refugees in the region. The decision underscores Germany's commitment to upholding humanitarian principles and facilitating initiatives that promote stability and well-being in conflict-affected areas such as Gaza.

