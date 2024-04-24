(MENAFN) The ongoing crisis in the Middle East has prompted a critical examination of so-called Western values, particularly those championed by the United States. Despite the lofty ideals espoused in documents like the Declaration of Independence, which proclaims equality for all, historical realities such as slavery and genocide against Native Americans have exposed the contradictions within America's principles.



Recent actions by the United States administration have further underscored the erosion of its moral standing on the global stage. In a notable move, the United States vetoed a draft United Nations Security Council resolution advocating for Palestine's full United Nations membership, despite its official support for a two-state solution. This decision has elicited widespread criticism, with many questioning the sincerity of America's commitment to peace and justice in the region.



The justification provided by Washington, citing the need for direct negotiations between conflicting parties, has been met with skepticism and disappointment from Arab countries and other major powers. Trita Parsi, a prominent commentator on international affairs, has highlighted Washington's unsuccessful attempts to rally its allies to avoid the need for a veto, signaling a diminishing influence on the diplomatic front.



The United State's inability to garner support for its position before the United Nations Security Council reflects a broader trend of diminishing soft power and diplomatic efficacy. As America grapples with its role in the Middle East and beyond, there is a growing recognition of the need for a reassessment of its values and priorities in the pursuit of global peace and stability.

