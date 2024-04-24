Ministry Of Education Launches Mobile Library In Collaboration With Mowasalat

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE) yesterday launched the Mobile Library in cooperation with Mowasalat Company Karwa, at Um Al Amad Model School for Boys.

This launch marks World Book and Copyright Day, which falls on April 23. The activity aims to create an enjoyable educational atmosphere, diversify reading methods and enhance social communication among public school students.

Assistant Undersecretary for Educational Affairs at MoEHE Maha Zayed Al Ruwaili said that this initiative is aligned with the Ministry's efforts to promote and encourage reading culture. He added that it aims to maximize leisure time outside school hours by engaging students in purposeful activities, noting that this activity will help enhance their personalities, language skills, and knowledge.

Al Ruwaili highlighted that this initiative will provide a learning environment beyond the classroom walls. It offers an exciting learning experience for students, where they can read for fun and benefit and participate in dialogue sessions, group reading sessions, and other exciting events. These activities create special moments that enhance social cohesion between the student and his peers.

The Assistant Undersecretary for Educational Affairs praised Mowasalat's role and cooperation with the Ministry through the implementation of the mobile library initiative. This initiative constitutes a model to be followed in collaboration and community partnership. She thanked the company for supporting the Ministry's programs and activities that serve the community.

For his part, Acting CEO of Mowasalat (Karwa), Ahmed Hassan Al Obaidli said that the initiative reflects the company's commitment to cooperate with the Ministry of Education and Higher Education. He noted that the initiative aims to achieve the common vision of both sides to transform the learning experience into a distinctive and unique experience.

He added that another aim of the initiative is to contribute to the accessibility of learning and enjoyment through the mobile library bus equipped with books, games, teaching aids, and tablets.

The mobile library bus can accommodate up to thirty students and is divided into two floors. The first floor is equipped with a reading section containing numerous books, learning resources, and interactive games available through smart tablets. The second floor features a viewing area with a smart TV screen displaying interactive questions for students, such as historical questions about Qatar, its landmarks, rulers, World Cup stadiums, and much more.

The MoEHE prepared for the launch with a pilot study in July 2023. Several centres were visited to measure the extent of students' interest in the idea of the bus.