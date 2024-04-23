PMK Leader Ramadoss Slams TN Govt Over Rising Prices Of Essential Commodities

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, April 24 (IANS) PMK founder S. Ramadoss on Tuesday questioned the Tamil Nadu government and its price monitoring committee over the rising prices of the essential commodities in the state.

The PMK leader has asked whether the price monitoring committee and the State Food and Civil Supplies Minister, R. Sakkarapani, who is in charge of this committee, are aware of the hike in prices of essential commodities.

Ramadoss said that prices of oil and groceries in the state have risen sharply and alleged that the DMK government was not doing anything to curb this price rise affecting the common man.

The PMK leader added, "Prices of pulses, turmeric, and chilly have gone up by Rs 15 per kg last month. The prices of pepper, coriander, cumin, and chilies had increased by Rs 50 per kg last month."

Ramadoss added that oil prices have gone up by Rs 30 per kg and said that the middle class, lower middle class, and the poor were suffering due to the uncontrolled price rise in the state.

He also said, "It is highly condemnable that the Tamil Nadu government has not taken any action to control the price of essential commodities even as there are reports that prices will increase again."

The PMK leader, who belongs to the influential Vanniyar community of northern Tamil Nadu, has demanded the state government to increase the quantity of pulses and oil supplied at fair-price shops to two kg per ration card to each family.