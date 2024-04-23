Russian Strike On Kostiantynivka Hits Car, Leaving Driver, Four Passengers Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region, a driver and four passengers were injured as their car was hit by a gliding bomb.

This was reported by the Donetsk Prosecutor's Office in Telegram, Ukrinform saw.

"The driver and four passengers aged 51 to 70 were injured in a munitions impact on one of the city's streets. At the time of the strike, their car was driving along the road. The victims were diagnosed with multiple shrapnel injuries," the post says.

It is noted that under the procedural leadership of the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation is ongoing into the violation of the laws and customs of war (Article 438 Part 1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). According to the inquiry, the enemy used an UMPB D-30 SM guided aerial bomb against the civilian population.

Prosecutors added that the strike also damaged facades on a number of private houses and power lines.

As reported earlier, the Russians on Tuesday dropped a gliding bomb on Kostiantynivka in Donetsk region.