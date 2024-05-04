Invaders Strike Again In Kharkiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian military struck again in Kharkiv.

The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

Number of those injured in enemy strike onrises to six

“The occupiers struck again in Kharkiv. Specialized services have arrived for inspection,” he said in a statement.

As reported, on the afternoon of May 4, Russian invaders struck at Kharkiv.