Minister Of State For Foreign Affairs Meets Somali Deputy PM

Banjul: Minister of State for Foreign Affairs HE Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi met today with Deputy Prime Minister of the Federal Republic of Somalia HE Salah Ahmed Jama, on the sidelines of the 15th Islamic Summit Conference which is being held in the Gambian capital Banjul.
The meeting reviewed bilateral cooperation relations between the two countries.
