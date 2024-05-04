Zelensky: Ukrainian Military Shoots Down Another Enemy Su-25 In Donetsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Donetsk region, soldiers from the 110th Separate Mechanized Brigade shot down another Russian Su-25.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said this in an evening video address published on the President's website, Ukrinform reports.

“I would also like to give special mention to the soldiers of the 110th separate mechanized brigade for shooting down another Russian Su-25 in the Donetsk region today. Good job, guys!” Zelensky said.

He thanked all Ukrainian soldiers at the front,“on combat missions, at combat posts - all those who, despite the harsh Russian pressure, despite all the difficulties of the situation now, are destroying the occupier.”

“Every combat brigade of ours that holds its positions firmly, every warrior who ensures the result for himself, for his brothers-in-arms, and for his unit, defends the whole of Ukraine and preserves the opportunity for Ukraine not only to withstand but also to repel the occupier,” the President added.

As reported, the total combat losses of the Russian army in Ukraine as of the morning of May 4, 2024, amount to about 473,400 people, including another 1,260 people over the past day. The Russian army also lost 348 airplanes and 325 helicopters.