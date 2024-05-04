Explosion Occurs In Sumy

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The sound of an explosion was heard in Sumy.
Ukrinform reports that this was reported by Suspilne on Telegram .
“An explosion was heard in Sumy,” the report says. Read also: Sumy
region hit 28 times on Frida
As reported, an air alert was declared in several regions of Ukraine due to the threat of a ballistic missile attack.
MENAFN04052024000193011044ID1108173929
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.