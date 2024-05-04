               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Explosion Occurs In Sumy


5/4/2024 7:16:28 PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The sound of an explosion was heard in Sumy.

Ukrinform reports that this was reported by Suspilne on Telegram .

“An explosion was heard in Sumy,” the report says.

Read also: Sumy region hit 28 times on Frida

As reported, an air alert was declared in several regions of Ukraine due to the threat of a ballistic missile attack.

MENAFN04052024000193011044ID1108173929


UkrinForm

