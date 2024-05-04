Sadiq Khan Wins Third Term As Mayor Of London

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

London: Labor party's candidate Sadiq Khan has won a third successive term as mayor of London, helping to cement the Labor Party's commanding lead over the governing Conservatives in local elections ahead of Britain's national vote later this year.

Khan, who was first elected in May 2016, beat his Conservative rival Susan Hall after the results showed he had won 43.8% of the vote against 33% for the Conservatives' candidate, Susan Hall.

The Labor Party came in first place with 1,140 seats, an increase of 185 seats over the previous elections, followed by the Liberal Democrats in second place with 521 seats, an increase of 104 seats, and the governing Conservative Party in third place with 513 seats, a decrease of 473.