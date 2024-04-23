Japan, Bahrain Fms Confirm Cooperation In Middle East Issues

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, April 23 (KUNA) -- Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa and her Bahraini counterpart Abdullatif bin Rashid Al-Zayani agreed on Tuesday to work closely together toward preventing the further deterioration of the situation in the Middle East, Japan's Foreign Ministry said.

During their 25-minute telephone conversation, Kamikawa said Japan condemns any action that could lead to the escalation of the situation, adding that Japan has strongly called on both Iran and Israel to exercise restraint, according to a press release from the ministry.

Kamikawa and Al-Zayani also confirmed their stronger cooperation on the situation in Gaza, with Japan seeking to work closely with the Arab countries, including Bahrain, which holds the presidency of the Arab League this year.

Kamikawa called for an immediate ceasefire so that a conducive environment for humanitarian assistance activities is ensured in a sustainable manner, and the release of the hostages is realized. While pointing out the importance of a two-state solution, she said, "Japan strongly hopes this would lead to a sustainable ceasefire, and Japan would actively and persistently make diplomatic efforts."

In addition, the two exchanged views on various issues concerning maritime security, particularly the situation in the Red Sea, and shared the intention to strengthen cooperation in order to maintain and strengthen the "rule of law."

Furthermore, they agreed on continued close coordination in strengthening the bilateral relations between Japan and Bahrain and in addressing various issues of the international community. (end)

