Kuwait's Amir Arrives In Jordan On State Visit

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, April 23 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and an official delegation accompanying him arrived on Tuesday in Jordan on a state visit.
His Highness the Amir was received by Jordanian King Abdullah II and the Crown Prince Al-Hussein bin Abdullah.
His Highness the Amir was accompanied by an official delegation that included the Minister of Finance, the Minister of State for Economic Affairs and Investment, Anwar Ali Al-Mudhaf, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya, and senior officials in the Amiri Diwan. (end) aa
