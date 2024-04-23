(MENAFN- Baystreet) Verizon's Stock Rises On Earnings Beat

ContextLogic Flat on Completing Sale to QooAmerican Express' Profit Rises As Cardholder Spending GrowsApple CEO Tim Cook And Other Top Executives Sell Company StockTesla Recalls Cybertruck Over Faulty Accelerator Pedal Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Ambrose O'Callaghan - Tuesday, April 23, 2024







About Us

Contact Us

Advertise

License Our Content

Jobs

Disclaimer Privacy Policy

Box Office: Civil War Claims Victory for the Second Straight Week Civil War, the dystopian war film directed by Alex Garland, was the largest production in the history of the A24 company. The film raked in a gross of $11.1 million over the April 19-21 weekend. That was down 56% compared to the $25.5 million it generated in the previous weekend. This brings Civil War's domestic box office gross to $44.8 million after its second box office weekend.Abigail made its debut over the April 19-21 weekend. The vampire horror/comedy pulled in $10.2 million over its first weekend, which was good for second place after Civil War. It delivered a worldwide gross of $15.2 million worldwide.Coming in third was Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, which generated a domestic gross of $9.57 million over the weekend. That was down 38.4% compared to the prior weekend. Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire has been a big success, raking in over $170 million at the domestic box office and $315 million at the international box office. That comes out to a worldwide total of $486 million after the April 19-21 box office.The final two films that made up the top five were also new debuts. The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare and Spy x Family Code: White pulled in $8.91 million and $4.82 million, respectively.AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) stock has jumped 40% week-over-week as of close on Monday, April 22, 2024. Movie theaters have continued to build momentum this year after a solid showing in 2023.

Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks