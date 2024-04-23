Tusk To Talk To Stoltenberg And Sunak About Situation In Ukraine And Poland's Security

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During a meeting on Tuesday in Warsaw with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Prime Minister of Poland Donald Tusk will discuss the current situation in Ukraine and Poland's security.

According to Ukrinform, this was stated by Deputy Minister of National Defense of Poland Cezary Tomczyk on TVN24 .

"The talks will focus on Poland's security and the situation in Ukraine," he said, noting that the visit of the NATO Secretary General and the British Prime Minister had been prepared in advance.

Tomczyk drew attention to the fact that Sunak will announce in Warsaw the largest-ever package of military aid to Ukraine, noting that Poland is also doing a lot "to ensure that Ukraine can win this war."

As reported, Tusk said the day before that during Stoltenberg and Sunak's visit to Poland, they plan to have a brief meeting with British soldiers stationed in Poland, and later a meeting at the Polish Prime Minister's Office. He noted that this visit is a continuation of his mission to build Poland's position on security policy. According to Tusk, Europe is now listening to Poland's voice, wanting to understand all aspects of the region's security, and Poland has a significant authority as a frontline country.

Poland's PM: Europe is rich enough to provide Ukraine with ammunition

Sunak plans to announce in Warsaw a significant increase in military support for Ukraine, including GBP 500 million in additional military funding and the largest ever delivery of vital equipment.

Photo: PAP/Leszek Szymanski