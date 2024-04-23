Sudanese refugees struggle to forge new beginnings in Egypt amid war displacement

(MENAFN) Sami Mahmoud, a Sudanese obstetrician and gynecologist, lived a comfortable life in Khartoum, the capital of Sudan, before the outbreak of the armed conflict between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on April 15, 2023.



Mahmoud described how his wife enjoyed a lavish lifestyle in Sudan, residing in a spacious house, owning three cars, and employing four household assistants, feeling like royalty.



However, their circumstances drastically changed due to the conflict. Following a grueling journey of more than 60 hours by bus, Mahmoud and his family of seven successfully reached Egypt, carrying along with them 10 pieces of luggage.



"Now, my wife is like a handyman for the family," Mahmoud informed a Chinese news agency close to his rented apartment in Easy Life Compound in New Cairo, east of the Egyptian capital Cairo.



One year after being displaced by the civil war in Sudan, Sudanese citizens seeking asylum have been striving to reconstruct their lives in neighboring Egypt. However, this endeavor presents significant challenges and obstacles along the way.



"We could not withdraw any deposit from the banks before we left, so we started over in this apartment with money from better-off friends and relatives in other countries," Mahmoud stated, remembering the dark days upon their arrival in their new residence, they reflect on the challenging period as they adapted to their unfamiliar surroundings.



Life took a turn for the better when he reestablished his collaboration with the Chinese medical device provider Mindray. Back in Sudan, he had been engaged in offering consultancy services and conducting training sessions for young doctors as part of their partnership for several years.



With his job secured in Egypt, providing him with the means to support his family, Mahmoud expressed optimism and confidence that "life will be back on the right track."

