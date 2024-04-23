Autonomous E-Mobility Forum Unveils Programme

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The Autonomous e-Mobility (AEMOB) Forum has revealed its final programme and speakers lineup.

The forum attracts more than 40 speakers from 20 countries from around the world, including policy makers, representatives of government agencies, academics, industry experts, engineers, consultants and prominent leaders, to present their visions and ideas and exchange experiences on a number of important topics in the field of electric transportation and self-driving mobility during the forum's activities.

The Autonomous e-Mobility (AEMOB) Forum will be held from April 30 to May 2 under the patronage of Minister of Transport H E Jassim Saif Ahmed Al Sulaiti and being hosted by its strategic partner, the Ministry of Transport (MoT).

The list of sponsors of the event so far includes more than 20 prominent sponsors and partners, including Mowasalat Company (Karwa), the forum's transportation partner; Qatar Railways Company (Rail) and Microsoft Corporation as gold sponsors, Al Jaidah Group and the Qatar Free Zones Authority as silver sponsors, and Al Abdul Ghani Motors, QTerminals, Uber and DHL as bronze sponsors of the event, along with a number of bodies, companies and other entities representing the public and private sectors.

The forum will include keynote speeches, presentations and panel discussions with the participation of a group of experts, in addition to an accompanying exhibition highlighting the innovations of international and regional companies involved in this field, making the forum a unified platform for dialogue and exchange of ideas about the potential of autonomous technology and e-mobility ecosystems and their impact on societies in the world from the perspective of Technology, research and policy.

MoT's Acting Assistant Undersecretary of Land Transport Affairs, Eng. Hamad Essa Abdulla, said,“The world faces a critical turning point with regard to fulfilling the pressing need for sustainable transportation solutions. Autonomous e-vehicles are among the promising alternatives in this field. They represent a paradigm shift and transformative trend in the area of transportation since the future of e-vehicles complies with global sustainability efforts as they can help reduce emissions, enhance energy consumption efficiency, and provide innovative mobility solutions, something which significantly contributes to combating climate change.”

Ahmad Hassan Al Obaidly, Mowasalat (Karwa) CEO, said,“We are proud to be the official transport partner for this high-level event. At Mowasalat (Karwa), electric and sustainable mobility solutions are always at the forefront of our efforts, where the topic of autonomous electric transport is a future topic that must be addressed for the benefit of the entire region.”

Abdulla Ali Al Mawlawi, Communication and Public Relations Director at Qatar Rail, said,“We are pleased to participate as a gold sponsor of the first international Autonomous e-Mobility Forum, hosted by the Ministry of Transport and organized by Just us & Otto Company.”

Speaking at the press conference, Ahmad Al Ansari, Executive Committee member of the AEMOB Forum, noted,“We are truly excited to unveil the final program and speakers lineup for the AEMOB Forum, which will be the inaugural event. It will provide a comprehensive platform for experts and industry leaders to discuss driverless e-mobility and how these technologies can be brought to life in real-world settings, whether in Doha or elsewhere in the world. We look forward to welcoming our esteemed speakers and attendees to Doha.”