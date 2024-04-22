Russia To Focus On Multipolar World, Business Dialogues With Key Partners At SPIEF 2024

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) 2024, scheduled for June 5-8, will prioritize discussions on building a multipolar world order, according to the forum's program.

The program highlights a focus on“maintaining the global balance of power and building a multipolar international system,” achieved through a series of business dialogues with key partner nations.

Eleven bilateral business events are planned, featuring discussions with foreign partners from Abkhazia, Azerbaijan, Africa, Venezuela, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Oman, and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). These dialogues aim to address pressing issues of international cooperation in 2024.

The main SPIEF 2024 business program is divided into four thematic tracks. The first track,“Transition to a Multipolar World Economy,” will delve into the effectiveness of maintaining economic, industrial, and energy independence for participating countries. The second track,“Goals and Objectives of Russia's New Economic Cycle,” focuses on identifying the key drivers that will propel economic growth in Russia.

The role of digital technologies in various economic sectors will be explored in the third track, while the fourth track will assess the impact of social factors like art, demographics, education, culture, and sports on overall economic development.