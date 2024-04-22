Norway Allocates Almost $6.4M To Strengthen Civil Society In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Norway is allocating almost $6.4 million to strengthen civil society in Ukraine, with the project to be implemented until 2027 inclusive.

That's according to a press release posted on the website of the Norwegian government, Ukrinform reports.

"Civil society in Ukraine has a key role to play in uniting the country and building resilience against Russia's war of aggression. Norway is allocating NOK 70 million to a newly launched, application-based scheme to support the work of Ukrainian civil society organizations," the statement reads.

Ukraine has many established organizations, particularly in the areas of human rights, democracy, anti-corruption and humanitarian aid, the press release said.

"Safeguarding and supporting Ukrainian institutions and organizations is crucial to enable Ukraine to succeed in the battle against Russia, in its reconstruction efforts, in the implementation of important reforms and in the fight against corruption," said Minister of Foreign Affairs Espen Barth Eide.

The new grant scheme is intended to strengthen Ukrainian civil society and encourage inclusion and transparency in reconstruction and democratic reform efforts. The Ukrainian organizations play an important part in society, both as service providers and as advocates for marginalized groups.

The Nansen Support Program for Ukraine aims to promote the development of a well-functioning, democratic and safe Ukraine. The new grant scheme has its basis in the main objective of the Nansen Support Program, which is for Ukraine to determine its own future.

Norwegian support is also targeted towards enabling Ukraine to realize its ambitions relating to European integration and EU membership. To achieve these goals, Ukraine must succeed in strengthening its democratic institutions, advancing the rule of law and enhancing the role of civil society.

International, Ukrainian, Norwegian or other foreign network organizations can apply on their own or as partners in a consortium. Local Ukrainian organizations, such as NGOs, interest groups (such as women's organizations), trade unions, religious organizations and independent media organizations can be partners.

The support scheme will not provide funding for humanitarian efforts or support to the military, private businesses or UN organizations. The funding period is from 2024 up to and including 2027. The call for proposals will be issued on Norad's website (norad) on April 19. The application deadline is June 19, 2024.

