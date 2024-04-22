Odisha Forest Fires: Seven ODRAF Teams Deployed To Douse Wildfire

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The Naveen Patnaik government in Odisha on Monday deployed seven teams of Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) in vulnerable forests to combat wildfire Office of Special Relief Commissioner said on the request of the principal chief conservator of forests, the department has deployed seven ODRAF teams in Baliguda, Phulbani, Rayagada, Bonai, Kalahandi South, Similipal South, Paralakhemundi forest divisions to douse forest fire.“Wildfire incidents are now under control and all measures have been taken,” PTI quoted Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Debidutta Biswal as saying Read | Climate Change: 89% of glacial lakes in Indian Himalayas expanding at unprecedented rate, says ISRO. What are the risks?It is important to note that the incidents of forest fires are usually reported in January each year Chief Conservator of Forests said in 2024, forest fires were detected at 12,000 points in the forest area of the state as compared to 32,500 during the same period of last year year, all forest fire alerts have been responded to, he added Read | SEBI finds Adani offshore funds in-violation of shareholding disclosures, breach of investment limits: Report\"To stop the spread of fire in forest areas, seven ODRAF teams have been deployed in vulnerable points. They will reach the spot by Tuesday,\" he said of Special Relief Commissioner (SRC), Odisha has written a letter to additional DGP (law & order) in this regard on Monday Read | FSSAI to inspect samples of spices and infant food pan-IndiaIn its letter, the SRC office asked ODRAF teams to carry the required equipment to manage forest fires along with PPE kits Chief Conservator of Forests said 370 squads have been deployed by the forest department to douse the fire in the state.

