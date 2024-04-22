(MENAFN- Baystreet) Dainier Ekes Ahead on Mountain Ridge Deal

More Safe and Secure Lithium Being Sought by the World's Auto Giants in EV ProductionAlbertson Companies Flat on FinancialsGE Health Care Flies on Hookup with ElektaBruker Gains on NanoString Deal Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts David Jagielski - Monday, April 22, 2024

Home Depot's Stock Falls Into Oversold Territory

Shares of home improvement retailer Home Depot (NYSE:HD) are down 10% in the past month. The selloff has been significant enough to send the stock into oversold territory, with a Relative Strength Index (RSI) at around 25. RSI is a momentum indicator and once it falls below 30, it's a sign that there has been an excessive amount of selling. Shares of Home Depot have been oversold multiple times within the past year as high interest rates and a slowdown in consumer spending has made investors bearish on the stock.

The latest reason to weigh down the stock was news that Home Depot is going to spend $18.3 billion to acquire SRS Distribution, which is a distributor of building products in the U.S. It offers Home Depot a way for the business to reach more professional customers. Home Depot estimates that it will increase its total addressable pro market by $50 billion.

While that's a good growth catalyst, investors are likely not thrilled with the price tag; the acquisition will be funded through a combination of debt and cash. And with interest rates not coming down just yet, the prospect of issuing debt is likely not sitting well with risk-averse investors.

In the long run, however, Home Depot still makes for an attractive long-term investment. It has a strong brand name and it's an industry leader. The stock currently trades at 22 times its trailing earnings and also pays an above-average dividend which yields 2.7%. As long as you're willing to be patient, this can be a great stock to buy, especially once rates come down.









About Us

Contact Us

Advertise

License Our Content

Jobs

Disclaimer Privacy Policy

Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks