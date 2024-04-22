Safadi, Korean Foreign Minister, UN Top Official Talk Israeli War On Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 22 (Petra) -- Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and Korean Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul Monday discussed, over the phone, the Israeli war on Gaza and efforts to resale a ceasefire.Safadi congratulated Cho on his appointment as Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Korea, stressing his keenness to strengthen relations between Jordan and Korea.Cho and Safadi reiterated their keenness to expand cooperation between the two countries, strengthen ties and coordinate on regional and international issues.Safadi and Cho, whose country is a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council, discussed regional developments and efforts to stop the Israeli war against Gaza and reduce the escalation in the region.Safadi praised Korea for voting last week in favour of the State of Palestine becoming a full member of the United Nations.He lauded Korea's support of a ceasefire in Gaza, the delivery of sufficient humanitarian aid to the embattled enclave and the two-state solution.Separately, Safadi and the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Turk, discussed, over the phone, efforts to stop the Israeli ongoing war on Gaza.Safadi stressed the "need" to bind Israel to international law and international humanitarian law, stop the war crimes against Palestinian Gazans and hold Israeli officials accountable.