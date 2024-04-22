Saudi Embassy Celebrates Green Initiative Day

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 22 (Petra) - The Saudi Embassy in Jordan held an event on Monday to commemorate Saudi Green Initiative day, held under the patronage of Agriculture Minister Khaled Hneifat.The gathering saw the participation of various officials, environmental experts and Arab ambassadors.In opening remarks, Saudi Ambassador Nayef Al Sudairi highlighted the transformative objectives of the Saudi Green Initiative, spearheaded by Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman.Sudairi emphasized the initiative's ambitious targets, including a commitment to reduce carbon emissions by 278 million tons annually by 2030. Central to the initiative is the goal of planting 10 billion trees across Saudi Arabia, paving the way for achieving net-zero emissions by 2060.Sudairi further underscored the initiative's focus on land rehabilitation, with plans to restore 40 million hectares and preserve natural green spaces within Saudi Arabia. He emphasized the deployment of 77 distinct initiatives aimed at supporting the overarching goals of the initiative and fostering enduring positive change.Hneifat described the initiative as a national endeavor designed to combat climate change, enhance quality of life, and safeguard the planet for future generations. He emphasized the importance of collective action, highlighting the need for synergy among all stakeholders to realize national climate ambitions effectively.Furthermore, Hneifat elaborated on the multifaceted approach of the Saudi initiative, emphasizing its core objectives of emission reduction, afforestation, and land conservation. He outlined the implementation of over 60 complementary initiatives aimed at advancing the goals of the initiative, representing significant investments in the burgeoning field of green economy.