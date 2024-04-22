Sourcecode Wins Amazon Ads Business

(MENAFN- PRovoke) NEW YORK - Amazon Ads has hired SourceCode Communications for PR support following a crowded competitive pitch, PRovoke Media has learned.
Individuals familiar with the review said SourceCode was one of more than 10 agencies vying for the business in a process that started in January.
The agency is responsible for the full range of PR services for the Amazon ad platform - strategic counsel, media relations and event management among them, sources said. The business is estimated to worth a number in the high six figures.
Neither Amazon nor SourceCode responded to request for comment.
Amazon Ads offers a range of self-service ad solutions for Amazon sellers of all sizes. Display and video ads and sponsored products are among the options.
