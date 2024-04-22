               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
New PLA Unit Underscores Intelligentized Warfare Shift


4/22/2024 5:10:45 AM

(MENAFN- Asia Times) China has just unveiled its People's Liberation Army-Information Support Force (PLA-ISF), a rebranding of its previous PLA-Strategic Support Force (PLA-SSF) to reflect new responsibilities and capabilities and guide the military's technology-driven integrated combat concept, Chinese state media reports said.

In contrast to traditional PLA services such as the Ground Force, Navy, Air Force, and Rocket Force, the PLA's strategic arms, such as the Aerospace Force, Cyberspace Force and Joint Logistics Support, focus on more specialized areas critical to modern warfare.

PLA-SSF, founded in 2015, was initially tasked with developing and implementing most of the PLA's space-based capabilities and counter-space operations. Stressing the PLA-ISF's broader responsibilities, Chinese President Xi Jinping emphasized that the renamed PLA-ISF will be crucial in advancing the PLA's modernization and effectiveness in modern warfare.

Xi also stated that the PLA-ISF would be integrated into the PLA's joint operations system, feature unique Chinese characteristics and accelerate the development of integrated combat capabilities more effectively.

China may have rebranded its PLA-SSF into the PLA-ISF in line with its evolving strategic thought and changing operational strategy.




Chinese President Xi Jinping at the PLA-ISF's establishment ceremony. Photo: Global Times

In December 2022, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) noted that the PLA-SSF was created to centralize the PLA's information support units. Before the creation of the PLA-SSF, each PLA service branch had its own information support units, potentially resulting in disjointed support efforts that hampered rather than helped operations.

As part of the 2015 reforms establishing the PLA-SSF, China's Central Military Commission (CMC) took over the roles of the PLA general staff and general political departments while those departments' responsibilities for cyberwarfare, space, electronic warfare and psychological operations were transferred to the PLA-SSF.

