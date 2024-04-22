Prague Rally Voices Support For Estonian Plan To Help Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the center of the Czech capital, Prague, in the Old Town Square, a performance and rally were held in support of the EU military aid plan for Ukraine, put forward by Estonia.

This is reported by Radio Liberty , Ukrinform saw.

As part of the performance, the activists unfurled the Ukrainian flag, which "attacks" the vehicle with the image of the "Z-monster", symbolizing the Kremlin regime and the Russian army, which has launched an invasion of Ukraine and is committing massive war crimes. In the finale, the "Z-monster" is tackled by a banner with the inscription "Estonia's 0.25% GDP plan stop Russia."

"This is an initiative by Czech activists, and we joined them. We have a mock-up of Russia - a monster with crushed buildings in its mouth, which the Russians are still bombing... And the 'Estonian plan' will help the flag of the European Union to drive this monster away from Ukraine," said the leader of the "Voice of Ukraine" initiative Anastasia Sihnaievska.

The co-organizer of the rally, Michal Meisner, noted that the performance aims to support the Estonian proposal to allocate at least 0.25% of GDP from each EU member state to support Ukraine. According to the activist, these funds should be enough to force Russia to stop the war because in this case "they will not be able to drag it on financially."

"Our financial capacity is great... Therefore, it is very sad to see how Ukraine, which protects Europe, doesn't have everything it needs. They have no money. So the problem is not about supplies. Estonia believes that the Czech initiative (regarding the purchase of ammunition for Ukraine - ed.) will be sufficient. The problem is about financing," Meisner said.

As reported, the Ministry of Defense of Estonia has drawn up a EUR 120 billion plan to help embattled Ukraine.

Prime Minister of Estonia, Kaja Kallas, stated that the military might of the countries that are part of the coalition supporting Ukraine is 13 times greater than that of Russia, and if these countries give Kyiv at least 0.25% of their GDP, it will create a turning point in the war and ensure that Ukraine prevails.

