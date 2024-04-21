Mount Wuwang Scenic Area: A Tourist Destination Where Natural Beauty And Cultural History Interweave

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) The Mount Wuwang Scenic Area is a national AA-level scenic spot, surrounded by mountains, lush vegetation, and fresh, pleasant air. It is a comprehensive scenic area that combines sightseeing, leisure, and entertainment.







The area is renowned for its diverse ecological landscapes. With its unique features such as the Daigu landform, high-altitude wetlands, primeval forests, and spectacular caves, it presents vivid natural scenery to visitors. Thirty-two peaks undulate and rise, with cliffs standing tall, as if sculpted by nature's own hand. Among them, more than ten natural caves such as Laojun Snowflake Cave, Embroidery Cave, and Tiger Cave are perfect destinations for adventure enthusiasts. In addition, the Pengquan River runs through the entire area, dotted with springs such as Longquan, Shiquan, and Yinmaquan, adding endless vitality to the land. With forest and fruit covering over 85% of the area, it boasts abundant fruits such as hawthorn, pineapple, apple, and peach, earning it the title of“Asia's First Orchard.” Here, tourists can not only enjoy the beautiful natural scenery but also taste fresh fruits, experiencing the gifts of nature.







Lovers' Valley, as one of the core landscapes of the Mount Wuwang Scenic Area, attracts numerous tourists with its unique charm. This valley, about 3 kilometers long, is characterized by murmuring streams and dense vegetation, offering visitors a place to experience the tranquility and harmony of nature. The millennium Chinese parasol trees in the valley have become a sacred place for visitors to express love, family affection, and friendship. This dual-branched Chinese parasol tree, calculated by forestry experts to be 1026 years old, captivates people with its graceful posture and vibrant flowers, making them reluctant to leave.







In addition to its natural beauty, the Mount Wuwang Scenic Area also harbors rich cultural and historical relics. The Ling Spring and Dongling Spring at the foot of the mountain, as well as the Ling Spring Taoist Temple established during the Yuan Dynasty, bear witness to the area's long history. Meanwhile, the state-owned forest farm at the mountaintop and the stories of Wuwang Chen Bingchu and Wuwang Daocai, passed down through generations, allow visitors to experience the grandeur and historical vicissitudes of Wuwang's conquest of Lu over a millennium ago.

The scenic area is also rich in ancient village resources. Five provincial-level traditional ancient villages including Liujiazhuang Beiling, Dongdawan, and Zhangjiapeng showcase a unique rural charm with their well-preserved original architectural styles. Among them, Dongdawan Village, with its unique geographical location and beautiful natural environment, has been included in the development plan for a homestay cluster in Linyi City, injecting new vitality into future tourism development.







The Mount Wuwang Scenic Area provides visitors with an excellent retreat from the hustle and bustle, allowing them to get close to nature. Whether savoring the local customs or enjoying the pleasures of nature, this place leaves unforgettable memories for visitors. With the continuous improvement of tourism facilities and the emergence of characteristic rural guesthouses, it is believed that the Mount Wuwang Scenic Area will attract more visitors and become a new highlight of tourism development in our county.