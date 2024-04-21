Special Women's Market In Balkh Shut Down Due To Inability To Pay Rent

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Sources in Balkh province say that the“Khadijah Al-Kubra” market, specifically for women in Mazar-e-Sharif city, has been closed due to the non-payment of shop rents by the market authorities.

According to sources, the market was temporarily closed on Saturday, April 20th, due to the non-payment of shop rents and water.

The monthly rent for each shop is 2,700 Afghanis, which has not been paid for the past two months.

The source further adds that the market authorities have given a 10-day deadline for women shopkeepers to pay their rents, otherwise their contracts will be terminated.

The Khadijah Al-Kubra and Rabia Balkhi markets in Mazar city cater specifically to women, with approximately 200 shops currently active in the Khadijah Al-Kubra market.

With the resurgence of de facto authorities, the country is grappling with a severe humanitarian crisis. Restrictive policies targeting women's employment and mobility have only exacerbated the situation, leading to widespread suffering and hardship.

These restrictions have plunged many families into deeper poverty and vulnerability.

