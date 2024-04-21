Number Of Judo Practitioners In Azerbaijan Exceeds 18,000

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The regular conference of the Azerbaijan Judo Federation (ACF)was held, Azernews reports, citing the ACF pressservice.

The meeting was attended by Minister of Youth and Sports FaridGayibov, ACF President Rashad Nabiyev, conference members and otherofficials. The event started with the performing of the nationalanthem of Azerbaijan.

In his opening speech, Nabiyev stated that the main goal of thefederation is the comprehensive development and popularization ofjudo, and emphasized that the number of people practicing judo inthe country increased by more than 50% and exceeded 18,000 peopleduring the past period. He noted that the number of female athleteshas increased.

The president of the federation said that the high level ofpreparation of athletes at the level of clubs and national teams isprimarily related to the improvement of the quality of coaching inthe country. In this regard, the work done in this direction as aresult of mutual cooperation with the Academy of the InternationalJudo Federation is of great importance.

He emphasized that the comprehensive support given to sports,including judo, by the country's leadership is the foundation ofthe achieved achievements and successes.

In his speech, the Minister of Youth and Sports, Farid Gayibov,positively evaluated the activities of the Azerbaijan JudoFederation in recent years, and noted the work done in thedirection of popularizing judo, especially the organization ofcompetitions in a form that meets international standards.

Later, according to the agenda of the meeting, the activityreport for the years 2022-2023 was presented by the generalsecretary of ACF, Rashad Rasullu. The report was approved by theconference members.

ACF's strategy for 2024-2028 was presented to the meetingparticipants and adopted by voting. In addition, the Federation'sCharter in the 5th edition was approved.

It was reported that Ragif Abbasov applied for prematuretermination of his powers in the ACF Executive Committee. RashadRasullu's candidacy for the membership of the Executive Committeewas rejected and accepted instead.

Rashad Rasullu was proposed to be elected the executivevice-president of ACF and he was approved for this position by themembers of the Federation.

Then voting was held for the selection of the members and thechairman of the ACF Control-Inspection Committee. Mevlud Miraliyev,Laman Karimli and Orkhan Asadov were approved as members of theCommittee, and Mevlud Miraliyev was appointed the chairman of theCommittee by the conference.