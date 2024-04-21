Kerala: Kochi Water Metro To Start New Service From High Court Junction To Fort Kochi Today

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kochi: The Kochi Water Metro's new service will start from High Court Junction to Fort Kochi on Sunday( April 21). The fare of the service is Rs 40. The fourteenth boat for the Cochin Shipyard service was handed over the other day.

A ferry will operate every 20 to 30 minutes. Apart from this, the service will considerably benefit visitors to the city and those on vacation. The Kochi Water Metro started its service on April 25, 2023. After 11 months, the water metro has expanded its routes to 5 routes with 13 boats. Around

18,36,390 people used the service of Kochi Water Metro in the last 11 months.

Apart from a shortage of ferries, KWML had cited a delay in obtaining statutory clearances for the Fort Kochi terminal as one of the reasons for not expanding ferry service to the popular tourist destination, which features a row of a dozen Chinese fishing nets, colonial architecture, and homestays. A ferry port is now being built in Mattancherry, a heritage town nearby.

Kochi Water Metro has been able to become a model for the world in the field of sustainable water transport.



