Russian Missiles Hit Shostka, Sumy Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian invasion troops launched a missile attack targeting infrastructure in the town of Shostka in Sumy region.
That's according to the regional military administration , Ukrinform reports.
"Today, April 20, the enemy launched a missile attack on the infrastructure of the town of Shostka. All relevant services are working on the scene. The consequences of the attack are being clarified," the report reads.
The administration called on residents across the region not to ignore air raid alerts.
As reported earlier, on April 19, Russian troops attacked Bilopillia in Sumy region. Three people were injured but one of the victims later succumbed to his wounds in hospital.
