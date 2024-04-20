Congress Party’S ‘Yuvraj’ Will Contest From One More Seat: PM Modi

(MENAFN- IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, April 20 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the Congress party's 'Yuvraj' will contest from one more seat.

Referring to Rahul Gandhi, PM Modi said this while speaking to Asianet TV channel.

“The 'Yuvraj' (young king) in the Congress party has run away from north India and sought refuge in south India's Wayanad. He is waiting for the polls to end in Wayanad. The announcement that he will stand in another constituency will come after April 26,” said the Prime Minister.

PM Modi also slammed the ruling Pinarayi Vijayan government which has violated all democratic norms by making life tough for Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, and pointed out that the state government is not allocating funds to Raj Bhavan.

The Prime Minister denied that agencies like CBI and ED are being used to target political opponents and added that they are doing their job to wipe out corruption.

Kerala goes to polls on April 26.