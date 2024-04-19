Kuwait Football Team Maintain Lead In 1St GCC Games

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT April 19 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti national football team defeated Oman's 1-0 in their second encounter in the First Youth GCC Games, maintaining a six-point lead.

The sole goal was scored by Fawaz Al-Dawood at minute 65 of the game.

The Omani team stand at the second position with three points followed by the UAE hosts who have similar number of points but less number of goals.

The Blue team had defeated Bahrain 1-0 in their first encounter. (end)

sad









MENAFN19042024000071011013ID1108116861