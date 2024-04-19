Israel's Attack On Iran: What We Know So Far

In addition, Jennifer Dyer who is a top geostrategic analyst, reports that Israel may also have hit a high level Hezbollah meeting in Baghdad and a missile factory in the Babil, Iraq governance. She also reports that the strike in Syria may have been aimed at a missile production facility.

In addition, Israel carried out counter-terrorist operations in Lebanon and in the West Bank.

According to reports, Iran shut down its nuclear facilities and other airports, including the large international airport in the Iranian capital, Teheran. However, a few hours after the strike the shutdown orders were rescinded and regular civilian air traffic restarted.

There are no reports of any casualties from the Israeli strike.

The US said it was informed there would be a strike by Israel four days earlier, but apparently the target of the attacks was not provided to the Pentagon.

Israeli aircraft could not operate in the region without coordinating in some measure with the United States. Even so, the Pentagon made it clear it had nothing to do with the attack. The US offered no immediate condemnation of the strike.

In a coordinated measure, Israel also knocked out two Syrian military radar sites which some say may have been coordinating track data with the Iranians. This may not be why those radars were hit. Normally, Israel informs Russia about operations in Syrian airspace under a deconfliction agreement that is in place. Whether Russia was informed is not known in this case.

The Iranians attempted to down Israel's aircraft and drones with their air defense systems, principally the S-300. So far as is known, Iran's air defenses were ineffective.