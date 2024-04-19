               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Israel's Attack On Iran: What We Know So Far


4/19/2024 7:12:01 PM

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Israel's air force, possibly with drones, attacked an air base or hit nearby
facilities in Isfahan, Iran.

The airbase has not been officially named, but it was likely the Hesa Air Base. This air base is associated with the Iran Aircraft Manufacturing Company, the successor to the Bell Helicopter complex built for the Shah of Iran and dating back to 1974. That facility is massive and is in full operation producing Bell's 214 Helicopter and other models as well as locally produced variants.


Bell Helicopter Facility, Isfahan.

The airbase also plays a role in protecting the nearby Natanz Uranium Enrichment facility and three Chinese-origin nuclear reactors.

There is information coming from the
Jerusalem Post t hat says that Israel targeted an air defense site protecting the Natanz facility, shown in an aerial view below. Given the importance of uranium enrichment to Iran's weapon's program, this site probably was protected by a Russian-made S-300 air defense system. We don't know if the site was destroyed.



