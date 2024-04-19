China Vs Korea Republic AFC U23 Asian Cup 2024

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #AFC U23 ASIAN CUP The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Korea Republic will be aiming to secure their place in the last eight of the AFC U23 Asian Cup Qatar 2024 today when they face China PR in their second Group B fixture.

Meanwhile, China PR is seeking their maiden win against the young Taegeuk Warriors at Abdullah Bin Khalifa Stadium this afternoon.

Stay tuned as we bring you match highlights and a glimpse of the football atmosphere at the venue!

Congrats Korea Republic!

IN VIDEO: Lee Young's impressive goals!

HIGHLIGHTS

FULL TIME

90+8' Attempt saved. Kang Sang-Yoon (Korea Republic U23) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Jeong Sang-Bin with a headed pass.

90+8' Attempt missed. Yu Jinyong (China PR U23) header from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jia Feifan following a set piece situation.

90+7' Yu Jinyong (China PR U23) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

90+6' Du Yuezheng (China PR U23) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

90+5' Byeon Jun-Soo (Korea Republic U23) is shown the yellow card.

90+2' Substitution, Korea Republic U23. Jang Si-Young replaces Lee Young-Jun.

90+2' Substitution, Korea Republic U23. Hong Yun-Sang replaces Eom Ji-Sung.

90+2' Substitution, China PR U23. Wang Yudong replaces Duan Dezhi.

90' Yang Zihao (China PR U23) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

82' Substitution, China PR U23. Du Yuezheng replaces Tao Qianglong.

82' Substitution, China PR U23. Yu Jinyong replaces Xie Wenneng.

76' Attempt saved. Aifeierding Aisikaer (China PR U23) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

73' Delay in match because of an injury Hwang Jae-Won (Korea Republic U23).

70' Substitution, China PR U23. Aifeierding Aisikaer replaces Liu Zhurun.

70' Substitution, China PR U23. Liu Haofan replaces Ruan Qilong.

IN VIDEO: Lee Young's assertive second goal!

GOAL! Korea's second goal!

69' Goal! China PR U23 0, Korea Republic U23 2. Lee Young-Jun (Korea Republic U23) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Lee Tae-Seok.

60' Substitution, Korea Republic U23. Lee Kang-Hee replaces Paik Sang-Hoon.

60' Substitution, Korea Republic U23. Jeong Sang-Bin replaces Kang Seong-Jin.

49' Attempt saved. Behram Abduweli (China PR U23) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jia Feifan with a cross.

49' Substitution, Korea Republic U23. Lee Tae-Seok replaces Seo Myung-Guan because of an injury.

HALF TIME

44' Attempt missed. Lee Young-Jun (Korea Republic U23) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Cho Hyun-Taek with a cross following a corner.

42' Attempt missed. Kim Min-Woo (Korea Republic U23) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

40' Behram Abduweli (China PR U23) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

39' Attempt missed. Eom Ji-Sung (Korea Republic U23) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Cho Hyun-Taek.

38' Hand ball by Tao Qianglong (China PR U23).

36' Hand ball by Eom Ji-Sung (Korea Republic U23).

IN VIDEO: Watch Lee Joung's fantastic goal!

GOAL! Korea takes the lead!

34' Goal! China PR U23 0, Korea Republic U23 1. Lee Young-Jun (Korea Republic U23) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kang Sang-Yoon with a through ball.

29' Delay in match because of an injury Jia Feifan (China PR U23).

24' Attempt saved . Xie Wenneng (China PR U23) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Liu Zhurun.

21' Attempt missed . Behram Abduweli (China PR U23) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Xie Wenneng.

18' Attempt missed. Tao Qianglong (China PR U23) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Xie Wenneng following a fast break.

15' Attempt saved. Behram Abduweli (China PR U23) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

13' Attempt missed. Eom Ji-Sung (Korea Republic U23) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Kang Sang-Yoon with a headed pass.

12' Attempt missed . Behram Abduweli (China PR U23) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Duan Dezhi following a fast break.

Match begins!

Line-up of players