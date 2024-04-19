 (Photos) Check Out Nayanthara's Rs 5.3 Lakh Rolex Watch

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Jawan star Nayanthara displays summer fashion perfection as most of us struggle to endure the heat. She

was recenlly seen

flaunting her Rs 5.3 lakh Rolex Watch; check it out

Superstar Nayanthara celebrated Vishu 2024 with her family and returned to work. Nayanthara is displaying summer fashion perfection as most of us struggle to endure the heat.

Her sleek, comfy off-duty style recently caught attention. She chose a lightweight salwar suit in a relaxing shade for the season.

Her Rolex Oyster Perpetual timepiece made her attire stand out. Nayanthara's cotton suit and this traditional clock with a delicate pink face created a chic monochromatic look.

The Rolex Oyster Perpetual, priced at Rs 5.3 lakh online, stands out for its elegant, robust strap.

Easily matching her watch to her ensemble, Nayanthara showed her attention to detail and timeless elegance.

Nayanthara's unconventional fashion choices continue to serve as a wellspring of modern-day style inspiration.

Nayanthara consistently exudes style when it comes to attending professional engagements or festive occasions.