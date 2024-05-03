Civilian Injured As Russian Forces Shell 14 Settlements In Kherson Region In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian troops shelled 14 settlements in the Kherson region over the past day, leaving one person wounded.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

According to him, Kizomys, Stanislav, Veletenske, Sadove, Prydniprovske, Inzhenerne, Beryslav, Kachkarivka, Mykhailivka, Zolota Balka, Havrylivka, Olhivka, Osokorivka and Kherson came under enemy fire.

Two multi-storey buildings and 10 private houses, educational institutions, a municipal infrastructure facility, a shop, garages and warehouses, outbuildings, vehicles, port infrastructure, and a gas pipeline were damaged.

One person was injured as a result of Russian aggression.

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian troops shelled the village of Zolota Balka in the Kherson region. One resident sustained a blast injury and a neck injury.

Photo is illustrative