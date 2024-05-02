RC Mowers Builds International Network Of Dealers Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) RC Mowers , a manufacturer of robotic mowers, has expanded its new autonomous mowing robot dealer network to include five dealers within the United States and one in Australia.

The dealer network complements the American-made mower manufacturing company's already well-established network of more than 30 dealers that sell RC Mowers' remote-controlled mowers worldwide.

The new AMR dealers include Brown Equipment Company, TriGreen Equipment, Jet-Vac Equipment Company, Kinloch Equipment, MTech and Colbrook Industries. These companies represent locations in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Australia.

Tim Kubista, vice president of sales and marketing for RC Mowers, says:“The early enthusiasm we've seen from equipment resellers in the landscaping market has been tremendous, particularly since this technology is still so new within our industry.

“We see the growth of our dealer network as evidence that there is demand for this technology. Landscapers are facing quality labor shortages and RC Mowers has worked to address this challenge by providing a reliable solution in the AMR (autonomous mowing robot).”

