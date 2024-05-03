Siblings Die In South Kashmir Road Accident

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Two siblings were killed after hit by a truck in Khudwani area along Srinagar-Jammu national highway in South Kashmir's Kulgam on Friday, officials said.
Quoting an official, news agency KNO reported that two persons riding on a motorcycle died after being hit by truck.ADVERTISEMENT
The deceased have been identified as Adil Ahmad Dar and Shabir Ahmad Dar sons of Manzoor Ahmad Dar both from Khull DH Pora Kulgam.
He said the bodies have been recovered by police.
"Both bodies have been shifted to hospital for medical and legal formalities,"he said adding the case has been registered while further investigation has been started.
Meanwhile, a woman was killed in a road accident in Maloora area on the outskirts of Srinagar district on Thursday night.
Quoting an official, news agency Kashmir Scroll reported that in the Maloora area an elderly woman, identified as Sundre Begum, wife of Mohd Ramzan, was critically injured after being hit by a speeding, unknown vehicle. She was immediately taken to JVC hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead on arrival.
Meanwhile police have taken cognizance and started investigation.
