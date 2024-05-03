General Staff: 134 Combat Clashes On Front Lines, Most Enemy Attacks Repelled In Avdiivka Sector

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past day, 14 combat engagements were recorded on the front lines in Ukraine. The Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled most enemy attacks in the Avdiivka sector.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in its update on the operational situation, according to Ukrinform.

In the past 24 hours, the Russian forces launched three missile attacks, 70 air strikes, and 116 MLRS attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas. Unfortunately, Russian terrorist attacks have resulted in civilian casualties and injuries. Civilian infrastructure facilities were destroyed or damaged.

Over the past day, the enemy launched air strikes on Krasnyi Khutir in the Chernihiv region; Seredyna-Buda in the Sumy region; Derhachi, Lyptsi and Rublene in the Kharkiv region; Klishchiivka, Druzhba, Toretsk, Spirne, Vozdvyzhivka, Novooleksandrivka, Oleksandropil, Yevhenivka, Novopokrovske, Novoselivka Persha, Karlivka, Kostiantynivka, Vodiane, Vremivka and Staromaiorske in the Donetsk region; Piatykhatky and Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia region.

More than 120 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions came under enemy artillery fire.

The operational situation in the Volyn and Polissia sectors has not changed significantly.

In the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna sectors, Russia maintains a military presence in the border areas, and continues to conduct sabotage and reconnaissance activities to prevent the deployment of our troops to threatened areas.

In the Kupiansk sector, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 12 attacks in the areas of Novoyehorivka, Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Kyslivka, Berestove in the Kharkiv region and Stelmakhivka in the Luhansk region.

Russian army loses 1,270 more soldiers in Ukraine over past day

In the Lyman sector, the enemy attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders 15 times in the areas of Hrekivka, Nevske and Serebrianka forestry in the Luhansk region and the settlements of Terny, Yampolivka, Torske in the Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut sector, Ukrainian troops repelled 22 attacks in the areas of Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region; Verkhniokamianske, Rozdolivka, Vyimka, Spirne, Novyi, Klishchiivka and Ivanivske in the Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka sector, Ukrainian forces repelled 50 attacks in the areas of Arkhanhelske, Sokil, Semenivka, Novooleksandrivka, Novopokrovske, Umanske, Kalynove, Yasnobrodivka, Netaylove and Pervomaiske in the Donetsk region.

In the Novopavlivka sector, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the vicinity of Kostiantynivka, Krasnohorivka and Urozhaine in the Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to break through the defense of Ukrainian troops 16 times.

In the Orikhiv sector, the enemy attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders twice near Staromaiorske, Donetsk region, and Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Kherson sector, the enemy continued attempts to drive Ukrainian units from the footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro River. Over the past day, the enemy made eight unsuccessful attacks on Ukrainian positions.

At the same time, Ukrainian soldiers continue to actively inflict losses on the occupation forces and their equipment depleting, the enemy along the entire front line.

Over the past day, the Ukrainian Air Force struck 11 enemy personnel concentration areas

and one anti-aircraft missile system.

Ukrainian missile troops destroyed two enemy ammunition depots, one air defense system, two artillery systems, and one anti-aircraft missile system.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Ukrainian Defense Forces are taking measures to drive the Russian invaders out of the village of Ocheretyne in the Donetsk region.