Maruti Suzuki Commences Pre-Bookings For Epic New Swift In J&K

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) SRINAGAR- Maruti Suzuki India Limited, the country's leading carmaker, announced the commencement of pre-bookings for the highly anticipated 4 generation Epic New Swift for INR 11,000/-.
In this All-new generation, the Epic New Swift builds on its much-loved signature sporty design while enhancing its dynamism and fun-to-drive quotient, a statement from the Maruti Udyog to Kashmir Observer said.ADVERTISEMENT
Maruti Suzuki's Swift has been India's No. 1 premium hatchback with over 29 lakh proud owners since its launch. With a cult fan following, this sporty premium hatchback has constantly redefined the segment benchmark for sporty and dynamic driving performance. Now, the Epic New Swift is poised to build on this rich legacy in a truly Epic manner!
Quoting Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, the statement said,“The Swift has been an iconic brand for Maruti Suzuki, one that has evolved with changing times to redefine customer expectations. Its 29 lakh strong customer base and numerous awards & accolades are a testament to how the iconic Swift has gone from strength to strength. The Epic New Swift stays true to its much-loved sporty DNA, while balancing new-age expectations of environment friendliness with low emissions. As always, the next-generation Swift is all set to create new benchmarks in the premium hatchback segment and further the concept of the 'Joy of Mobility' in its own right.”
