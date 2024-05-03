Speaker Gafarova Meets With Vice President Of Italian Chamber Of Deputies

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Fatime Letifova Read more

Speaker of Azerbaijan`s Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova has metwith Giorgio Mulè, Vice President of the Italian Chamber ofDeputies, who is visiting the country to participate in the 6thWorld Forum on Intercultural Dialogue, Azernews reports.

During the meeting, the sides stressed the importance of theinter-parliamentary conference on“The role and best practices ofthe legislature in the protection of cultural heritage” within the6th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue.

The two hailed the development of the relations between the twocountries across various domains.

They also emphasized the two parliaments` vital role in thedevelopment of the bilateral ties.

Giorgio Mulè, Vice President of the Italian Chamber of Deputiescommended his participation in the 6th World Forum on InterculturalDialogue.

The Vice President shared his thoughts on the development andachievements of the modern Azerbaijan, the activities of theinter-parliamentary friendship groups, and Azerbaijan`s hosting ofa such an important event as COP29.

The parties also exchanged views on other issues of mutualinterest.