Baku-Hosted 6Th World Forum On Intercultural Dialogue In Spotlight Of International Media

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Major media outlets have extensively covered AzerbaijaniPresident Ilham Aliyev`s speech at the opening ceremony of the 6thWorld Forum on Intercultural Dialogue, themed“Dialogue for Peaceand Global Security”, held in Baku on May 1.

The media outlets particularly focused on the President'sremarks about Azerbaijan's contributions to intercultural dialogue,the forum's importance, Azerbaijan's role in regional development,steps taken to solidify peace and stability, and efforts tonormalize Armenian-Azerbaijani relations.

Articles published by Turkish“Anadolu Agency”, "Haber Global"TV, "Akşam" newspaper, "Haberler" portal, and othershighlighted the landmark event that welcomed over 700 distinguishedguests from more than 100 countries.

The articles also featured President Ilham Aliyev's comments onrelations with Armenia, wherein he stated, "The process ofdelimitation and demarcation was carried out between Azerbaijan andArmenia without any mediation”.

Russian TASS and Interfax agencies, Vedomosti, Gazeta, Profilmagazine, and Rossiya segodnya, along with Georgian informationportals such as "resonancedaily", "imedinews", "newshub","primetime", "for", "alt-info", and "1tv", drewreaders` attention to President Ilham Aliyev`s remarks regardingthe importance of preventing the policy of neo-colonialismimplemented by some big European countries.

Qatar News Agency and Belarusian press including BELTA and“Sb” focused on the 6th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue,highlighting the discussed topics covering education, youth,climate change, artificial intelligence, protection of culturalheritage, illegal migration, and other key issues.

Ukrainian publications such as "Telegraph" and "Correspondent",Iran's IRNA agency and "Entexab" newspaper, as well as the "CentralAsia" media platform of Turkmenistan, mainly emphasized thePresident's remarks on steps taken towards the normalization ofrelations between Azerbaijan and Armenia.