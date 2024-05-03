Tbilisi-Washington Relations Turn Toxic: PM Kobakhidze Refuses To Visit USA

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Kobakhidze refused to visit theUSA. So, the official Washington demanded to stop consideration ofthe draft law on "Foreign agents" in the parliament.

According to Azernews , this was stated inGeorgian Foreign Ministry's statement.

"The Prime Minister of Georgia was invited to visit the UnitedStates on the condition that before the visit, the GeorgianParliament temporarily suspends consideration of the draft law onthe transparency of foreign influence. The implementation of theconditional visit does not correspond to the spirit of partnership,which should be based on mutual respect and trust, the USambassador was given a detailed explanation about this," thestatement said.

Before that, US Ambassador to Georgia Robin Dunnigan said thatthe Georgian authorities refused to negotiate with the US onstrategic partnership. He expressed his concern that the decisionstaken by the Georgian government in recent weeks distanced thecountry from the Euro-Atlantic future.

"We recently invited high-ranking representatives of theGeorgian government to discuss any issues related to strategicpartnership and US assistance with high-ranking US officials."Unfortunately, the Georgian side chose to refuse thisinvitation."