Two Civilians Killed In Russian Shelling Of Donetsk Region On May 2

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On May 2, the Russian army killed four civilians and injured four more in the Donetsk region.

Vadym Filashkin, the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

“On May 2, Russians killed two residents of the Donetsk region – in Memryk,” Filashkin posted.

Four more civilians were injured in the region in the past day.

According to him, the Russian invaders have killed at least 1,947 citizens and injured 4,862 others in the region since the full-scale invasion. The figures do not include victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha.

As reported by Ukrinform, two people, including a 12-year-old child, were killed in the Russian shelling of the village of Memryk.