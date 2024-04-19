Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Here's A Step-By-Step Guide To Download Voter Slip

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In the first phase of voting, which will take place on Friday, April 19, voters in 102 Lok Sabha seats spread across 21 states and union territories (UTs) will choose their members in the Lower House. Voter slips and voter ID cards are required in order for citizens to exercise their right to vote.

As soon as you reach the voting place, you will approach the first poll worker, who is in charge of the voter identification process and the marked copy of the electoral roll. Make sure you have your identity papers ready to present to him. Your voter slip, also known as an unofficial identity slip, must be presented.

The voter slip is a token that you may download or get at the voting place. It is provided to you at home. The slip is not proof of your identity, but it does assist in identifying your name in the electoral roll and locating a polling place.

How to download voter slip?



Go to , the website of the Election Commission of India, to get the voter slip.

The E-PIC Download area is located on the page's right side.

When a new page opens, you'll be prompted to register.

In order to register on the site, you must enter your information.

Once you have registered, you must log in.

Next, input the voter ID card number, or EPIC number.

When you select the search option, your name will appear on the page.

Your cellphone number will get an OTP for verification. The voter slip is simply downloadable after inputting the OTP.