Karnataka Congress Corporator's Daughter Stabbed To Death By Ex-Classmate 7 Times In College Over Rejected Advances

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "In a tragic incident, Neha Hiremath, daughter of Congress corporator Niranjan Hiremath, succumbed to injuries after being stabbed seven times with a knife by a former student at BV Bhoomaraddi College of Engineering and Technology in Hubballi, Karnataka, on April 18, reported NDTV. The assailant, identified as Fayaz, was promptly arrested by the police attack took place while Neha was on the college premises. The police suspect that the attacker, known to Neha, allegedly carried out the attack after she rejected his advances.

Hubballi Dharwad Police Commissioner Renuka Sukumar stated,"The accused had fled, but we arrested him in under 90 minutes. Other students have told us that Neha and the accused knew each other and had studied together. We will know more once the accused's interrogation is done."

Neha was rushed to a hospital but was declared brought dead, reported NDTV, a first-year Master of Computer Applications student, was confronted by Fayaz around 5 pm on Thursday, April 18, while taking a stroll on the campus. Fayaz was also a student of the same college and studied with the victim, but later dropped out.

CCTV footage captured a brief exchange before the assailant viciously attacked Neha. Subsequently, Neha could be seen falling to the ground after the first assault while the attacker continued stabbing her at least six more times victim's mother was reported as saying,"I came to pick her up and spoke to her over the phone. Within five minutes of our conversation, chaos erupted, and someone mentioned she had been stabbed." She further added,"I haven't seen her face yet, and I still believe our daughter is alive. I can't accept that she's gone. I'm not ready to see her in that state. We sent her to college with the hope that we would see her smiling."

