Minister Of Justice Meets President Of Qatar International Court

Doha, Qatar: Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs HE Ibrahim bin Ali Al Mohannadi met on Thursday with President of Qatar International Court (QICDRC) HE Lord John Thomas.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed legal cooperation relations between the Ministry of Justice and Qatar International Court, and ways to support legal and legislative cooperation between the competent authorities and centers related to the legal sector.