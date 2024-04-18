UAE allocates USD100M for humanitarian efforts in Sudan, neighboring nations

(MENAFN) The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has pledged a significant contribution of USD100 million to support humanitarian efforts in Sudan and its neighboring countries, as reported by the Emirati news agency, WAM, on Wednesday. The announcement comes as part of the UAE's ongoing commitment to providing vital aid and assistance to regions affected by humanitarian crises.



The Emirati Minister of State, Sheikh Shakhbut bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, made the pledge during his participation in the International Humanitarian Conference on Sudan held in Paris. The conference, jointly organized by France, Germany, and the European Union, brought together various countries, international organizations, and regional stakeholders. Its primary objective was to advance peace initiatives in Sudan and address the pressing humanitarian needs of its people.



Sheikh Shakhbut bin Nahyan Al Nahyan emphasized the importance of concerted efforts to end the protracted crisis in Sudan and restore stability to the region. He underscored the urgent need for an immediate and permanent ceasefire, as well as ensuring unimpeded access to humanitarian aid for those most in need. The UAE's commitment to providing substantial financial support reflects its dedication to alleviating the suffering of the Sudanese people and facilitating the restoration of peace and stability in the region.



As international and regional stakeholders continue to work tirelessly towards resolving the crisis in Sudan, Sheikh Shakhbut bin Nahyan Al Nahyan stressed the importance of intensifying efforts to address the root causes of the conflict. By prioritizing humanitarian assistance and peacebuilding initiatives, the UAE aims to contribute to the long-term stability and prosperity of Sudan and its neighboring countries.

