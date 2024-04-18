Probe Sought On Piumi Hansamali's Assets

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

An investigation has been sought on the assets of actress Piumi Hansamali, including a Range Rover used by former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

A complaint was lodged by activist Sanjaya Mahawatta with the Illegal Assets Investigations Division to investigate Hansamali's financial gains.

Mahawatta told reporters questions have been raised over the Range Rover vehicle used by Rajapaksa, which is now in Hansamali's possession.

He also raised questions over the luxury life the actress lives. (Colombo Gazette)