IEG's top management reconfirmed: Maurizio Renzo Ermeti President, Corrado Arturo Peraboni CEO

(MENAFN- Italian Exhibition Group (IEGEXPO)) THE SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING APPROVES THE 2023 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS.



Rimini 29th April 2024: Held today, the Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of Italian Exhibition Group S.p.A., Italy’s market leader in the organisation of international trade show events and listed on Euronext Milan, a regulated market organised and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A, approved the Financial Statements as at 31 December 2023 and appointed the new Board of Directors, which met after the Shareholders' Meeting: reconfirmed as President and Chief Executive Officer respectively were Maurizio Renzo Ermeti and Corrado Arturo Peraboni with Gian Luca Brasini as Executive Director.



The Shareholders' Meeting approved the Financial Statements as of 31 December 2023 with a profit of EUR 14,160,861.

The 2023 financial year showed revenues of EUR 212.4 million (+32.4% YoY), an Adjusted EBITDA of EUR 49.5 million with an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 23.3%.



The complete documentation is online at and (Investor Relations/Press Releases section)





PRESS CONTACT SIGEP ITALIAN EXHIBITION GROUP

Head of Media Relation & Corporate Communication: Elisabetta Vitali; Press Office Manager: Marco Forcellini, Pier Francesco Bellini; international press office coordinator: Silvia Giorgi; ...







MENAFN29042024005249011803ID1108154140